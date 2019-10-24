Wells honored as a Distinguished Alumni

Rick Wells, an Antlers native, is set to be honored as a Distinguished Alumni at Southeastern State University, October 24-26, 2019.

Those being honored are Jim Parrish, Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Executive Director of the School of the Choctaw Language; Col. Tuan T. Ton, US Army Senior Defense Official and Defense Attache to Vietnam; Rick Wells, Principal and Founder of the Wells Hospitality Group, LLC; One Heart Ventures, LLC; and the Seed Project Foundation; and Dr. J. Herbert Taylor (Posthumously) Molecular Biologist and Geneticist.

Rick Wells, an Antlers native and graduate of Antlers High School, is the principal and founder of Wells Hospitality Group, LLC, One Heart Ventures, LLC; and The Seed Project Foundation.

Wells Hospitality Group, LLC, is the developer and co-owner of McKinney, TX., based Rick's Chophouse, Harvest Seasonal Kitchen and Sterling Events and Catering. Each of these entities have won numerous awards ranging from Top 10 Restaurants in north Texas, Wine Spectator Award of Excellence, to the Top 10 Best New Restaurants in the Dallas Area.

Wells also owns Water Boy Farms, an organic flower, vegetable and honey bee farm in Lucas, TX.

His background includes multi-uniy management in the corporate casual-dining segment during its explosive growth in the '80s and '90s with Bennigan's and Dallas-based Sambuca Restaurant Group.

In addition, he and his wife Robbin, own The Goddard School of McKinney, an early-childhood development center for children six weeks to six years old.

Active in his community, Wells is Past President of the Samaritan Inn, Past President of The Foundation for Lovejoy Schools, and former Chairman of the McKinney Chamber Services Media Inc. He received the Good Samaritan Award in 2011, Business of the Year in 2012, Civic Leader of the Year in 2013 and the Texas A&M AgriLife 2015 Horticulture Award.

Wells earned his Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Southeastern in 1984. While at Southeastern, Wells was the president of Sigma Tau Gamma. Also graduating from Southeastern were Wells' father and brother.