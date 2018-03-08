Auxiliary raises funds for hospital

The Pushmataha Hospital Auxiliary, Hospital Employees and members of the community joined forces to raise funds to replace some of the mattresses at Pushmataha Hospital. The new mattresses will make a stay in the hospital a little more comfortable for the patients. They expressed their appreciation for all the heartfelt donations they have received to help make this possible.

The Auxiliary plans to purchase more mattresses and a machine to check blood pressure and other vital signs in the near future.

The Auxiliary raised funds through donations from the community, along with proceeds from the operation of the hospital cafeteria. The Auxiliary serves lunch Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for only $5.00 a meal, and the menu changes daily. The public is invited, and encouraged, to come on out and enjoy a wonderful lunch with the Auxiliary.

If you would like to help with these projects, contact any Auxiliary member or Hospital Employee.

Pictured are: Auxiliary members - Betty Cole, Jean Frank, Margery Rember, Joyce Brooks; Hospital staff member Bob Matchum and community member Otis Gaines.