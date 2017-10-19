Clayton Cross Country qualifies two for state

On Saturday October 14, Clayton Cross Country competed at Henryetta in the 2A Regionals competition. The boys fell just short of qualifying as a team, placing 8th, and the girls placed 10th. The top seven teams and the top seven individuals, not on a qualifying team, advance to State.

Quartermain Briggs, sophomore, finished 4th locking in a spot at the State meet. Fellow teammate Dalton Anson, junior, also qualified.

The State 2A Championship will be held in Shawnee on Saturday,October 21, 2017, at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center, on the OBU course.

Best of luck Bulldogs!