Clayton, Moyers claim district championships

The Clayton Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs each brought home a district championship trophy over the weekend with both squads defeating Stuart in the district finals. The ladies defeated Moss on Friday night with a score of 61-43 to advance to Saturday's finals where they knocked off the home team, Stuart, in an exciting four point win, 55-51. The Bulldogs also faced Stuart in the finals and in a very close contest, picked up the win with a 59-58 victory.

Both teams advance to play in the regional tournament at Moss on Thursday, February 16. The boys will face off against #8 Regent Prep while the girls play Bowlegs. The girls game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM while the boys contest is set for 8:00 PM.

The Moyers Tigers and Lady Tigers also claimed the district championship with both teams winning thrilling 3-point victories in the district finals against McCurtain. The Lady Tigers defeated McCurtain 42-39 while the Tigers won by a score of 58-55.

The Lady Tigers were led by Chloe Berkey and Laney Heath, each finishing with 11 points on the night. Mona Wages scored 7, Riiki Bell 6, Aimee Peterson 4, and Emiley Greger 3.

Jessen James had a game high 20 points for the Tigers while Braden Shaw added 12. Nick McKnight and Kyle McBride each scored 8 with Blake Morgan ending with 4, and Jacob Carter, Conner Songer, and Frankie Dial rounding out the scoring with 2 apiece.

Both the Tigers and Lady Tigers advance to the regional tournament on Thursday, February 16 at Moyers. The girls will play #10 Caney while the boys face Battiest. After Thursday's first round contests at Moyers, the two squads will play at Henryetta for the final two days of the tournament.

PHOTOS:

Moyers Tigers win district championship. Left to right (standing): Avory Noah, Braden Shaw, Bobby Standridge, Eric Crawford, Kyle McBride, Donald Thurman, Rider Bell, Jessen James, and Conner Songer. (kneeling): Nick McKnight, Frankie Dial, Blake Morgan, Jacob Carter, Dalton Thurman, and Ty Kellett.

Moyers Lady Tigers win district championship. Left to right (standing): Chloe Berkey, Lailah Walton, Aimee Peterson, Coach Diane Combs, Laney Heath, Emiley Greger, Sidney Buchanan, and Morgan Davis. (kneeling): Rikki Bell and Mona Wages.