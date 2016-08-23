Hedgecock wins

Democratic candidate, BJ Hedgecock, has unofficially won the democratic nomination for Pushmataha County Sheriff.

With a decent turnout at the polls, 1,952 voters, the margin between the two candidates was only 106 votes.

“Thank you Pushmataha County for all of your support. Thanks to all who have supported me and my campaign,” stated Hedgecock. “I would appreciate your continued support in November. God bless you all!”

These results will not become official results until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2016.