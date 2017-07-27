OBN saves growers life

The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics saved a marijuana cultivator from a drug over dose during a bust, a few miles east of Rattan, after agents found the plot while flying a marijuana reconnaissance mission in Pushmataha County.

“Our agents estimate about 100 plants were being cultivated on this piece of property. We dispatched a ground team to the location and when they arrived, the suspected grower, most likely tipped off from seeing our spotter aircraft, was already out in the patch trying to destroy the plants with a tractor and setting the field on fire.” ---Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman

As agents approached the man, they witnessed him swallow, what he later admitted, more than 30 Methadone pills. OBN Agents immediately administered Narcan, a drug designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

“We aren’t sure at this time if he was distraught and trying to take his own life or was attempting to simply not get caught in possession of the pills. Our agents kept him awake and alert, and they arranged for an ambulance to transport him to a hospital in Antlers to be checked out.”---Mark Woodward, OBN Spokesman

Once discharged from the hospital, he will be facing a variety of charges, including marijuana cultivation. The man’s name isn’t being released at this time, bu he is a convicted felon and firearms were found during a search of his nearby home.