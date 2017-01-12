Sheriff's Office warns of scam

The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office has received several phone calls regarding a JM Kingston calling from a 576-283-2559 telephone number stating that he is with the Publisher’s Clearing House, the Federal Trade com, and has even posed as a deputy and given fake names and badge numbers. The other number used is 863-578-6289.

“The Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents not to fall for these fraudulent scams and we advise you to just hang up if someone calls asking for money and saying that they will come to your house. They will not,

“ stated Undersheriff Julie Garriety These numbers have been reported to the FBI and the best way to deal with scammers is to hang up and not engage in conversation with them.”